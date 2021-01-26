DATA STORY: India adds 9,102 Covid cases, fewer than 10k for first time since June 10

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 6,916 to take its count of active cases to 177266, the lowest since June 21 and 82.58 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases has declined to 0.69 per cent (one in 145). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 9,102 cases, fewer than 10,000 in a day for the first time since June 10, to take its total caseload to 10,676,838. And, with 117 new fatalities, the fewest in a day since May 16, its Covid-19 reached 153,587, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 408,305 more vaccinations across India on Monday, the total count of those inoculated reached 2,023,809. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,345,985 – or 96.90 per cent of total caseload – with 15,901 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.