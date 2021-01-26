DATA STORY: India adds 9,102 Covid cases, fewer than 10k for first time since June 10

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 6,916 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 177266, the lowest since June 21 and 82.58 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.69 per cent (one in 145). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 9,102 cases, fewer than 10,000 in a day for the first time since June 10, to take its total caseload to 10,676,838. And, with 117 new fatalities, the fewest in a day since May 16, its Covid-19 death toll reached 153,587, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 408,305 more vaccinations across India on Monday, the total count of those inoculated reached 2,023,809. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,345,985 – or 96.90 per cent of total caseload – with 15,901 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 9,102 in total cases, the lowest since June 10, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,667,736 on Monday to 10,676,838 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 153,587, with 117 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 95,001 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.69% of all active cases globally (one in every 145 active cases), and 7.15% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 2,023,809 people. That is 18.95 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.146 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 51 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 6,916, compared with 226 on Monday. States that have reported a net increase in active cases are Bihar (42), Lakshadweep (8), and Chandigarh (6).
With 15,901 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate remains unchanged at 96.90%, and fatality rate at 1.44%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.53%), and Gujarat (2.19%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 16,018 — 117 deaths and 15,901 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.73%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 812.7 days, and for deaths at 909.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3361), Maharashtra (1842), Tamil Nadu (540), Chhattisgarh (482), and Gujarat (390).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.67%), Maharashtra (95.25%), Punjab (95.52%), Gujarat (96.64%), and Uttarakhand (96.70%).
India on Monday conducted 725,577 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 193,062,694. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.3%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.1%), Goa (12.01%), Chandigarh (9.97%), Nagaland (9.74%), and Kerala (9.62%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (10.88%) Mizoram (4.17%), Goa (4.08%), Lakshadweep (3.98%), and Nagaland (3.8%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (524892), J&K (334849), Kerala (264464), Karnataka (252685), and Andhra Pradesh (247100).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2010948), Karnataka (936426), Kerala (893639), Andhra Pradesh (887066), and Tamil Nadu (835280).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1,842 new cases to take its tally to 2010948. The state has added 26,180 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 375 cases to take its tally to 936426.
Kerala, now the third most-affected state by total tally, has added 3361 cases to take its tally to 893639.
Andhra Pradesh has added 56 cases to take its tally to 887066.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 540 to 835280.
Delhi has added 148 cases to take its tally to 634072.
Uttar Pradesh has added 194 cases to take its tally to 598907.
