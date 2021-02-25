DATA STORY: India has added 10,197 active Covid cases on a net basis in 15 days

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 4,801 to take its count of active cases to 151,708. This is 85.09 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.69 per cent (one in 145). The country is 14th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 16,738 cases, the most in a day since January 14, to take its total caseload to 11,046,914. And, with 138 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 156,705, or 1.42 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 503,947 more vaccinations across India on Wednesday, the total count of those inoculated reached 12,671,163. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,738,501 – or 97.21 per cent of total caseload – with 11,799 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.