Data story: India logs 1,007 cases; Active cases rise after 80 days

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 188 in active cases to take its count to 11,058. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.02 per cent (one in 5,000). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 1,007 cases to take its total caseload to 43,039,023 from 43,038,016 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 1 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 521,737, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,448,876 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,862,276,304. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,506,228 — or 98.76 per cent of total caseload — with 818 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 7,065 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 5,000 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,862,276,304 vaccine doses. That is 4326.94 per cent of its total caseload, and 132.76 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 69 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net increase of 188, compared to net decrease of 19 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Delhi (126), Haryana (83), Karnataka (30), Uttar Pradesh (18), and Rajasthan (11).

With 818 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 819 — 1 deaths and 818 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.12%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 29624.7 days, and for deaths at 361640.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (299), Haryana (179), Maharashtra (124), Karnataka (92), and Mizoram (78).

India on Wednesday conducted 434,877 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 830,810,157. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7875448), Kerala (6536421), Karnataka (3946176), Tamil Nadu (3453163), and Andhra Pradesh (2319617).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 124 new cases to take its tally to 7875448.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 0 cases to take its tally to 6536421.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 92 cases to take its tally to 3946176.

Tamil Nadu has added 29 cases to take its tally to 3453163.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1 to 2319617.

Uttar Pradesh has added 55 cases to take its tally to 2071186.

West Bengal has added 18 cases to take its tally to 2017733.

Delhi has added 299 cases to take its tally to 1866881.