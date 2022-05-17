Data story: India logs 1,569 new Covid cases; death toll at 524,260

India reported a decline of 917 in active cases to take its count to 16,400. The country is fifty-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On May 17, it added 1,569 cases to take its total caseload to 43,125,370. And, with 19 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 524,260, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,078,005 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on May 16, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,914,894,858. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,584,710 — or 98.75 per cent of total caseload — with 2,467 new cured cases being reported on May 17.

India has added 17,681 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 1,905,086,706 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on May 17 saw a fall of 917, compared with 375 on May 16.

With 2,467 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.22%

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,486 — 19 deaths and 2,467 recoveries.

India on May 16 conducted 357,484 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 844,491,640.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7880969), Kerala (6547507), Karnataka (3949773), Tamil Nadu (3454652), and Andhra Pradesh (2319837).

The five states with most active cases are Kerala (3402), Delhi (3228), Karnataka (1840), Haryana (1588), and Maharashtra (1526)

The five states with highest fatalities are Maharashtra (147855), Kerala (69403), Karnataka (40105), Tamil Nadu (38025), and Delhi (26196).