Data story: India logs 1,581 new cases; death toll rises to 516,543

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 1,193 in active cases to take its count to 23,913. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.04 per cent (one in 2,500). The country is seventy-third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 1,581 cases to take its total caseload to 43,010,971 from 43,009,390 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 33 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 516,543, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,058,879 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,815,601,944. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,470,515 — or 98.74 per cent of total caseload — with 2,741 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the seventy-third-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 14,909 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.04% of all active cases globally (one in every 2,500 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,815,601,944 vaccine doses. That is 4221.25 per cent of its total caseload, and 129.44 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 46 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 1,193, compared with 1,134 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Delhi (10), Nagaland (5), Goa (3), and Sikkim (2).

With 2,741 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,774 — 33 deaths and 2,741 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.08%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 18856.7 days, and for deaths at 10849.4 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (495), Mizoram (287), Delhi (108), Maharashtra (99), and Telangana (73).

India on Monday conducted 568,471 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 783,613,628. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7872512), Kerala (6527645), Karnataka (3944785), Tamil Nadu (3452442), and Andhra Pradesh (2319267).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 99 new cases to take its tally to 7872512.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 495 cases to take its tally to 6527645.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 71 cases to take its tally to 3944785.

Tamil Nadu has added 52 cases to take its tally to 3452442.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 37 to 2319267.

Uttar Pradesh has added 54 cases to take its tally to 2070339.

West Bengal has added 27 cases to take its tally to 2016842.

Delhi has added 108 cases to take its tally to 1863899.