DATA STORY: India logs 10,302 new cases; death toll rises to 465,349

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 1,752 in active cases to take its count to 124,868. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.63 per cent (one in 156). The country is eighteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 10,302 cases to take its total caseload to 34,499,925 from 34,489,623 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 267 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 465,349, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,159,931 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,157,969,274. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,909,708 — or 98.29 per cent of total caseload — with 11,787 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the eighteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 73,889 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.63% of all active cases globally (one in every 156 active cases), and 9.03% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,157,969,274 vaccine doses. That is 3356.44 per cent of its total caseload, and 82.8 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (151502613), Maharashtra (110643218), West Bengal (90845254), Madhya Pradesh (81883913), and Gujarat (80148372).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1254820), Kerala (1241268), Jammu and Kashmir (1231115), Delhi (1216109), and Uttarakhand (1125756).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 61 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 1,752, compared with 2,142 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Jammu and Kashmir (88), West Bengal (35), Gujarat (19), Chhattisgarh (18), and Meghalaya (15).

With 11,787 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.29%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,054— 267 deaths and 11,787 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.21%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2320.9 days, and for deaths at 1207.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5754), Maharashtra (906), West Bengal (877), Tamil Nadu (772), and Mizoram (336).

India on Friday conducted 1,072,863 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 630,575,279. The test positivity rate recorded was 1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.03%), Sikkim (11.86%), Goa (11.75%), and Maharashtra (10.27%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (9.1%), Kerala (9.06%), Sikkim (4.13%), Manipur (3.21%), and West Bengal (1.98%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1621703), J&K (1253000), Kerala (1094198), Karnataka (777296), and Telangana (717030).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6628744), Kerala (5089849), Karnataka (2993139), Tamil Nadu (2718750), and Andhra Pradesh (2070906).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 906 new cases to take its tally to 6628744.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5754 cases to take its tally to 5089849.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 242 cases to take its tally to 2993139.

Tamil Nadu has added 772 cases to take its tally to 2718750.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 168 to 2070906.

Uttar Pradesh has added 11 cases to take its tally to 1710317.

Delhi has added 30 cases to take its tally to 1440605.