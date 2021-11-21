DATA STORY: India logs 10,488 new cases; death toll rises to 465,662

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 2,154 in active cases to take its count to 122,714. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.63 per cent (one in 156). The country is eighteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 10,488 cases to take its total caseload to 34,510,413 from 34,499,925 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 313 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 465,662, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,725,970 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,165,055,210. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,922,037 — or 98.3 per cent of total caseload — with 12,329 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the eighteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 73,106 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.63% of all active cases globally (one in every 156 active cases), and 9.02% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,165,055,210 vaccine doses. That is 3375.95 per cent of its total caseload, and 83.31 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (152729624), Maharashtra (111364681), West Bengal (91393876), Madhya Pradesh (82659084), and Gujarat (80564976).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1261343), Kerala (1245491), Jammu and Kashmir (1234584), Delhi (1221549), and Uttarakhand (1129599).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 61 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 2,154, compared with 1,752 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Assam (49), Manipur (42), Jammu and Kashmir (27), Mizoram (24), and Sikkim (11).

With 12,329 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.3%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,642— 313 deaths and 12,329 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.47%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2280.4 days, and for deaths at 1030.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6075), Maharashtra (833), Tamil Nadu (765), West Bengal (725), and Mizoram (437).

India on Saturday conducted 1,074,099 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 631,649,378. The test positivity rate recorded was 1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.02%), Sikkim (11.84%), Goa (11.73%), and Maharashtra (10.26%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (11.84%), Kerala (9.56%), Manipur (4.39%), Sikkim (3.21%), and Himachal Pradesh (2.04%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1624733), J&K (1257025), Kerala (1095977), Karnataka (778624), and Telangana (717818).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6629577), Kerala (5095924), Karnataka (2993352), Tamil Nadu (2719515), and Andhra Pradesh (2071070).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 833 new cases to take its tally to 6629577.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6075 cases to take its tally to 5095924.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 213 cases to take its tally to 2993352.

Tamil Nadu has added 765 cases to take its tally to 2719515.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 164 to 2071070.

Uttar Pradesh has added 5 cases to take its tally to 1710322.

Delhi has added 32 cases to take its tally to 1440637.