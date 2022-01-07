Data story: India logs 117,100 cases; positivity rate rises to 7.7%

India on Friday reported a net increase of 85,962 in active cases to take its count to 371,363. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.98 per cent (one in 109). The country is fourteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 117,100 cases to take its total caseload to 35,226,386 from 35,109,286 — an increase of 0.33%. And, with 302 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 483,178, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 9,447,056 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,496,681,156. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,371,845 — or 97.57 per cent of total caseload — with 30,836 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the fourteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 387,582 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.98% of all active cases globally (one in every 109 active cases), and 8.82% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,496,681,156 vaccine doses. That is 4248.75 per cent of its total caseload, and 106.99 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 72 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net increase of 85,962, compared with 71,397 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (27345), Delhi (8191), West Bengal (8059), Tamil Nadu (6251), and Karnataka (4759).

With 30,836 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.57%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.73%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.14%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 31,138 — 302 deaths and 30,836 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.96%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 208.2 days, and for deaths at 1108.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (36265), West Bengal (15421), Delhi (15097), Tamil Nadu (6983), and Kerala (5031).

India on Thursday conducted 1,513,377 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 686,819,128. The test positivity rate recorded was 7.7%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6793297), Kerala (5268064), Karnataka (3022603), Tamil Nadu (2767432), and Andhra Pradesh (2078923).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 36265 new cases to take its tally to 6793297.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4649 cases to take its tally to 5268064.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 5031 cases to take its tally to 3022603.

Tamil Nadu has added 6983 cases to take its tally to 2767432.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 547 to 2078923.

Uttar Pradesh has added 3114 cases to take its tally to 1719246.

West Bengal has added 15421 cases to take its tally to 1693744.

Delhi has added 15097 cases to take its tally to 1489463.