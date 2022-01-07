JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Omicron variant of Covid-19 may be less severe, but not 'mild': WHO
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 117,100 cases; positivity rate rises to 7.7%

India has so far administered 1,496,681,156 vaccine doses. That is 4248.75 per cent of its total caseload, and 106.99 per cent of its population

Topics
Coronavirus | Death toll | Omicron

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Workers clean oxygen cylinders as preparation of Covid isolation center begins at Shehnai banquet amid increasing cases in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Workers clean oxygen cylinders as preparation of Covid isolation center begins at Shehnai banquet amid increasing cases in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

India on Friday reported a net increase of 85,962 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 371,363. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.98 per cent (one in 109). The country is fourteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 117,100 cases to take its total caseload to 35,226,386 from 35,109,286 — an increase of 0.33%. And, with 302 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 483,178, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 9,447,056 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,496,681,156. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,371,845 — or 97.57 per cent of total caseload — with 30,836 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the fourteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 387,582 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.98% of all active cases globally (one in every 109 active cases), and 8.82% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
India has so far administered 1,496,681,156 vaccine doses. That is 4248.75 per cent of its total caseload, and 106.99 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 72 days.
The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net increase of 85,962, compared with 71,397 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (27345), Delhi (8191), West Bengal (8059), Tamil Nadu (6251), and Karnataka (4759).
With 30,836 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.57%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.73%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.14%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 31,138 — 302 deaths and 30,836 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.96%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 208.2 days, and for deaths at 1108.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (36265), West Bengal (15421), Delhi (15097), Tamil Nadu (6983), and Kerala (5031).
India on Thursday conducted 1,513,377 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 686,819,128. The test positivity rate recorded was 7.7%.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6793297), Kerala (5268064), Karnataka (3022603), Tamil Nadu (2767432), and Andhra Pradesh (2078923).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 36265 new cases to take its tally to 6793297.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4649 cases to take its tally to 5268064.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 5031 cases to take its tally to 3022603.
Tamil Nadu has added 6983 cases to take its tally to 2767432.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 547 to 2078923.
Uttar Pradesh has added 3114 cases to take its tally to 1719246.
West Bengal has added 15421 cases to take its tally to 1693744.
Delhi has added 15097 cases to take its tally to 1489463.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, January 07 2022. 10:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU