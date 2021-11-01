DATA STORY: India logs 12,514 cases; Kerala's positivity rate at 11%

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 455 in active cases to take its count to 158,817. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.87 per cent (one in 115). The country is thirteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 12,514 cases to take its total caseload to 34,285,814 from 34,273,300 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 251 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 458,437, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,277,542 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,063,124,205.

The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,668,560܉– or 98.2 per cent of total caseload – with 12,718 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 96,040 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.87% of all active cases globally (one in every 115 active cases), and 9.15% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,063,124,205 vaccine doses. That is 3100.76 per cent of its total caseload, and 76.09 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (135603489), Maharashtra (102839714), West Bengal (81867185), Gujarat (74263364), and Madhya Pradesh (73326231).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1164051), Gujarat (1162683), Delhi (1149857), Jammu and Kashmir (1125044), and Uttarakhand (1060864).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 49 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 455, compared with 2,283 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (561), Odisha (484), Tripura (17), Jammu and Kashmir (16), and Sikkim (12).

With 12,718 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.2%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Nagaland (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,969 — 251 deaths and 12,718 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.93%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1898.7 days, and for deaths at 1265.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7167), Maharashtra (1172), Tamil Nadu (1009), West Bengal (914), and Odisha (488).

India on Sunday conducted 881,379 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 609,201,294. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.16%), Goa (12.15%), Sikkim (12.07%), and Maharashtra (10.56%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (11%), Sikkim (5.4%), Manipur (3.73%), Ladakh (2.84%), and Mizoram (2.78%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1569389), J&K (1185181), Kerala (1057516), Karnataka (751388), and Telangana (699743).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6611078), Kerala (4968657), Karnataka (2988333), Tamil Nadu (2702623), and Andhra Pradesh (2066450).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1172 new cases to take its tally to 6611078.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 7167 cases to take its tally to 4968657.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 292 cases to take its tally to 2988333.

Tamil Nadu has added 1009 cases to take its tally to 2702623.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 385 to 2066450.

Uttar Pradesh has added 6 cases to take its tally to 1710158.

Delhi has added 45 cases to take its tally to 1439870.