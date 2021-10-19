DATA STORY: India logs 13,058 cases; 8,741,160 doses administered in 24 hrs

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 6,576 in active cases to take its count to 183,118. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.07 per cent (one in 94). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 13,058 cases to take its total caseload to 34,094,373 from 34,081,315 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 164 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 452,454, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,741,160 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 986,769,411. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,458,801܉ – or 98.14 per cent of total caseload – with 19,470 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 108,453 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.07% of all active cases globally (one in every 94 active cases), and 9.2% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 986,769,411 vaccine doses. That is 2894.22 per cent of its total caseload, and 70.63 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (124803470), Maharashtra (96731205), West Bengal (71687229), Gujarat (70772847), and Madhya Pradesh (69241697).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1120818), Gujarat (1108035), Delhi (1107900), Jammu and Kashmir (1063791), and Uttarakhand (1021035).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 42 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 6,576, compared with 6,152 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Assam (25), Tripura (9), Chhattisgarh (6), Arunachal Pradesh (5), and Telangana (5).

With 19,470 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.14%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Nagaland (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 19,634 — 164 deaths and 19,470 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.83%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1809.5 days, and for deaths at 1912.0 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6676), Maharashtra (1485), Tamil Nadu (1192), Mizoram (953), and West Bengal (690).

India on Sunday conducted 1,181,314 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 593,106,188. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Kerala (13.21%), Goa (12.45%), Sikkim (12.23%), and Maharashtra (10.78%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (38.68%), Kerala (9.72%), Manipur (4.6%), Sikkim (3.23%), and West Bengal (3%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1533408), J&K (1152169), Kerala (1030908), Karnataka (732485), and Telangana (687619).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6593182), Kerala (4860997), Karnataka (2983673), Tamil Nadu (2688284), and Andhra Pradesh (2060804).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1485 new cases to take its tally to 6593182.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6676 cases to take its tally to 4860997.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 214 cases to take its tally to 2983673.

Tamil Nadu has added 1192 cases to take its tally to 2688284.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 332 to 2060804.

Uttar Pradesh has added 8 cases to take its tally to 1710036.

Delhi has added 15 cases to take its tally to 1439405.