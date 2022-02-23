Data story: India logs 15,102 new cases; death toll rises to 512,622

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 16,553 in active cases to take its count to 164,522. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.25 per cent (one in 400). The country is thirty eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 15,102 cases to take its total caseload to 42,867,031 from 42,851,929 — an increase of 0.04%. And, with 278 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 512,622, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,384,744 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,761,939,020. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,189,887 — or 98.42 per cent of total caseload — with 31,377 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the thirty-eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 143,473 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.25% of all active cases globally (one in every 400 active cases), and 8.68% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,761,939,020 vaccine doses. That is 4110.24 per cent of its total caseload, and 125.75 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 20 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net decrease of 16,553, compared with 21,056 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Delhi (86), Uttarakhand (14), and Lakshadweep (4).

With 31,377 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.42%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 31,655 — 278 deaths and 31,377 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.88%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1967.2 days, and for deaths at 1277.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5691), Mizoram (1295), Maharashtra (1080), Karnataka (767), and Tamil Nadu (671).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,183,438 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 762,414,018. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7860317), Kerala (6478750), Karnataka (3938032), Tamil Nadu (3446388), and Andhra Pradesh (2316711).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1080 new cases to take its tally to 7860317.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5691 cases to take its tally to 6478750.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 767 cases to take its tally to 3938032.

Tamil Nadu has added 671 cases to take its tally to 3446388.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 244 to 2316711.

Uttar Pradesh has added 465 cases to take its tally to 2065412.

West Bengal has added 236 cases to take its tally to 2013789.

Delhi has added 498 cases to take its tally to 1857015.