Data story: India logs 15,528 Covid cases, active cases see net decline

India reported a decrease of 610 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 143,654

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
India reported a decrease of 610 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 143,654. The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On July 19, it added 15,528 cases to take its total caseload to 43,783,062. And, with 25 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 525,785, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,778,013 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on July 18, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,003,355,257. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,113,623 — or 98.47 per cent of the total caseload — with 16,113 new cured cases being reported on July 19.

  • India has added 130,118 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,003,355,257 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on July 19 saw a decrease of 610, compared with an increase of 815 on July 18.
  • With 16,113 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%, while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.20%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 16,138 — 25 deaths and 16,113 recoveries.

  • India on July 18 conducted 468,350 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 870,155,452.

  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8020502), Kerala (6695156), Karnataka (3987428), Tamil Nadu (3520000), and Andhra Pradesh (2327197).
  • The five states with the most active cases are West Bengal (29583), Kerala (23475), Tamil Nadu (16906), Maharashtra (15162), and Karnataka (7680).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148026), Kerala (70284), Karnataka (40131), Tamil Nadu (38030), and Delhi (26294).

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 11:10 IST

