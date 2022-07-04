Data story: India logs 16,135 new Covid cases, active tally at 113,864

India reported an increase of 2,153 in active cases to take its count to 113,864. The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases.

On July 4, it added 16,135 cases to take its total caseload to 43,518,564. And, with 24 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 525,223, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 178,383 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on July 3, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,979,821,197. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,879,477 — or 98.53 per cent of the total caseload — with 13,958 new cured cases being reported on July 4.