Data story: India logs 2,503 new cases; death toll rises to 515,877

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 1,901 in active cases to take its count to 36,168. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.06 per cent (one in 1,666). The country is sixty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 2,503 cases to take its total caseload to 42,993,494 from 42,990,991 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 27 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 515,877, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 461,318 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,801,945,779. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,441,449 — or 98.72 per cent of total caseload — with 4,377 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the sixty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 26,179 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.06% of all active cases globally (one in every 1,666 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,801,945,779 vaccine doses. That is 4191.2 per cent of its total caseload, and 128.46 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 38 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 1,901, compared with 2,490 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (34), Haryana (14), Himachal Pradesh (5), Punjab (4), and Sikkim (4).

With 4,377 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,404 — 27 deaths and 4,377 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.61%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 11905.7 days, and for deaths at 13243.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (885), Maharashtra (251), Mizoram (188), Karnataka (164), and Delhi (132).

India on Sunday conducted 532,232 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 779,052,383. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7871202), Kerala (6521098), Karnataka (3943806), Tamil Nadu (3451910), and Andhra Pradesh (2318858).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 251 new cases to take its tally to 7871202.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 885 cases to take its tally to 6521098.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 164 cases to take its tally to 3943806.

Tamil Nadu has added 95 cases to take its tally to 3451910.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 57 to 2318858.

Uttar Pradesh has added 75 cases to take its tally to 2069897.

West Bengal has added 69 cases to take its tally to 2016438.

Delhi has added 132 cases to take its tally to 1862934.