Data story: India logs 2,529 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,745

India has added 21,103 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,188,420,182 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on October 6 saw a decrease of 1,036, compared with 1,280 on October 5.

With 3,553 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,567— 12 deaths and 3,553 recoveries.

India on October 5 conducted 122,057 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 897,955,864.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8123255), Kerala (6810157), Karnataka (4065299), Tamil Nadu (3585427), and Andhra Pradesh (2338433).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (7743), Tamil Nadu (5172), Karnataka (2770), Maharashtra (2654) and Assam (2636).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148349), Kerala (71218), Karnataka (40286), Tamil Nadu (38047), and Delhi (26503). With 79,366 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 5, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,188,420,182. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,043,436 — or 98.74 per cent of the total caseload — with 3,553 new cured cases being reported on October 6.

India on October 6 reported a decrease of 1,036 in active cases to take its count to 32,282. The country is forty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 6, it added 2,529 cases to take its total caseload to 44,604,463. And, with 12 new fatalities, including six more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528,745, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.