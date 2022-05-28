JUST IN
ED makes third arrest in Bengal coal mining money laundering case
Data story: India logs 2,685 new Covid cases; death toll at 524,572

India has so far administered 1,931,341,918 vaccine doses

An artist paints a wall mural during a weekend curfew in Delhi on January 15, 2022 to slow don Covid-19 cases. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
India reported an increase of 494 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 16,308. The country is fifty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On May 28, it added 2,685 cases to take its total caseload to 43,150,215. And, with 33 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 524,572, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,439,466 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on May 27, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,931,341,918. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,609,335 — or 98.74 per cent of total caseload — with 2,158 new cured cases being reported on May 28.
  • India has added 16,070 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 1,931,341,918 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on May 27 increased by 464, compared with 400 on May 27.
  • With 2,158 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.22%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,191— 33 deaths and 2,158 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7884865), Kerala (6553790), Karnataka (3951302), Tamil Nadu (3455154), and Andhra Pradesh (2319902).
  • The five states with most active cases are Kerala (4723), Maharashtra (2568), Karnataka (1827), Delhi (1627), and Haryana (1096).
  • The five states with highest fatalities are Maharashtra (147858), Kerala (69687), Karnataka (40106), Tamil Nadu (38025), and Delhi (26208).

First Published: Sat, May 28 2022. 10:18 IST

