Data story: India logs 2,876 new cases; death toll rises to 516,072

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 1,106 in active cases to take its count to 32,811. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.05 per cent (one in 2,000). The country is sixty-eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 2,876 cases to take its total caseload to 42,998,938 from 42,996,062 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 98 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 516,072, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,892,143 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,806,093,107. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,450,055 — or 98.72 per cent of total caseload — with 3,884 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the sixty-eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 23,055 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.05% of all active cases globally (one in every 2,000 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,806,093,107 vaccine doses. That is 4200.32 per cent of its total caseload, and 128.76 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 40 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net decrease of 1,106, compared with 2,251 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Odisha (87), Ladakh (11), Manipur (4), Himachal Pradesh (2), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1).

With 3,884 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,982 — 98 deaths and 3,884 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.42%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 10362.9 days, and for deaths at 3649.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (1193), Mizoram (270), Maharashtra (207), Delhi (131), and Karnataka (129).

India on Tuesday conducted 752,818 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 780,506,974. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7871566), Kerala (6523100), Karnataka (3944041), Tamil Nadu (3452073), and Andhra Pradesh (2318943).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 207 new cases to take its tally to 7871566.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1193 cases to take its tally to 6523100.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 129 cases to take its tally to 3944041.

Tamil Nadu has added 77 cases to take its tally to 3452073.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 59 to 2318943.

Uttar Pradesh has added 100 cases to take its tally to 2070063.

West Bengal has added 43 cases to take its tally to 2016516.

Delhi has added 131 cases to take its tally to 1863201.