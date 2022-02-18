Data story: India logs 25,920 new cases; active tally drops below 300,000

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 40,826 in active cases to take its count to 292,092. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.42 per cent (one in 238). The country is thirtieth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 25,920 cases to take its total caseload to 42,780,235 from 42,754,315 — an increase of 0.06%. And, with 492 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 510,905, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,786,806 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,746,499,461. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 41,977,238 — or 98.12 per cent of total caseload — with 66,254 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the thirtieth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 244,098 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.42% of all active cases globally (one in every 238 active cases), and 8.69% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,746,499,461 vaccine doses. That is 4082.49 per cent of its total caseload, and 124.65 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 16 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net decrease of 40,826, compared with 37,322 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Lakshadweep (1).

With 66,254 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.12%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 66,476 — 492 deaths and 66,254 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.74%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1143.7 days, and for deaths at 719.4 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8655), Maharashtra (2797), Karnataka (1579), Rajasthan (1506), and Madhya Pradesh (1328).

India on Thursday conducted 1,254,893 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 756,851,787. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.1%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7853291), Kerala (6449026), Karnataka (3933115), Tamil Nadu (3441783), and Andhra Pradesh (2315030).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2797 new cases to take its tally to 7853291.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 8655 cases to take its tally to 6449026.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1579 cases to take its tally to 3933115.

Tamil Nadu has added 1252 cases to take its tally to 3441783.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 528 to 2315030.

Uttar Pradesh has added 849 cases to take its tally to 2062262.

West Bengal has added 467 cases to take its tally to 2012475.

Delhi has added 739 cases to take its tally to 1854167.