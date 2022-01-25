Data story: India logs 255,874 cases; active cases see marginal dip

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 12,493 in active cases to take its count to 2,236,842. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.31 per cent (one in 30). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 255,874 cases to take its total caseload to 39,799,202 from 39,543,328 — an increase of 0.65%. And, with 614 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 490,462, or 1.23 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,229,956 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,629,209,308. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 37,071,898 — or 93.15 per cent of total caseload — with 267,753 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 2,180,931 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.31% of all active cases globally (one in every 30 active cases), and 8.73% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,629,209,308 vaccine doses. That is 4093.57 per cent of its total caseload, and 116.28 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 12,493, compared to net increase 62,130 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Andhra Pradesh (9695), Maharashtra (6309), Tamil Nadu (5530), Karnataka (4691), and Madhya Pradesh (2757).

With 267,753 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.15%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.23%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.37%), Nagaland (2.1%), and Maharashtra (1.89%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 268,367 — 614 deaths and 267,753 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.22%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.8%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 107.5 days, and for deaths at 553.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Karnataka (46426), Tamil Nadu (30215), Maharashtra (28286), Kerala (26514), and Andhra Pradesh (14502).

India on Monday conducted 1,649,108 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 718,802,433. The test positivity rate recorded was 15.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7535511), Kerala (5669611), Karnataka (3564108), Tamil Nadu (3164205), and Andhra Pradesh (2195136).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 28286 new cases to take its tally to 7535511.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 26514 cases to take its tally to 5669611.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 46426 cases to take its tally to 3564108.

Tamil Nadu has added 30215 cases to take its tally to 3164205.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 14502 to 2195136.

West Bengal has added 4546 cases to take its tally to 1969791.

Uttar Pradesh has added 11020 cases to take its tally to 1957839.

Delhi has added 5760 cases to take its tally to 1797471.