Data story: India logs 3,116 new cases; death toll rises to 515,850

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 2,490 in active cases to take its count to 38,069. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.06 per cent (one in 1,666). The country is sixty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 3,116 cases to take its total caseload to 42,990,991 from 42,987,875 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 47 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 515,850, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,031,275 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,801,323,547. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,437,072 — or 98.7 per cent of total caseload — with 5,559 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the sixty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 28,038 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.06% of all active cases globally (one in every 1,666 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,801,323,547 vaccine doses. That is 4190 per cent of its total caseload, and 128.42 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 37 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net decrease of 2,490, compared with 1,660 on Saturday.

With 5,559 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.7%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 5,606 — 47 deaths and 5,559 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.83%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 9562.9 days, and for deaths at 7607.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (1088), Mizoram (357), Maharashtra (324), Delhi (161), and Karnataka (136).

India on Saturday conducted 761,737 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 778,520,151. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7870951), Kerala (6520213), Karnataka (3943642), Tamil Nadu (3451815), and Andhra Pradesh (2318801).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 324 new cases to take its tally to 7870951.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1088 cases to take its tally to 6520213.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 136 cases to take its tally to 3943642.

Tamil Nadu has added 105 cases to take its tally to 3451815.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 50 to 2318801.

Uttar Pradesh has added 89 cases to take its tally to 2069822.

West Bengal has added 71 cases to take its tally to 2016369.

Delhi has added 161 cases to take its tally to 1862802.