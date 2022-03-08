Data story: India logs 3,993 cases; active tally drops below 50,000-mark

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 4,170 in active cases to take its count to 49,948. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.08 per cent (one in 1,250). The country is sixty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 3,993 cases to take its total caseload to 42,971,308 from 42,967,315 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 108 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 515,210, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,134,463 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,791,341,295. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,406,150 — or 98.68 per cent of total caseload — with 8,055 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the sixty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 40,263 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.08% of all active cases globally (one in every 1,250 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,791,341,295 vaccine doses. That is 4168.69 per cent of its total caseload, and 127.71 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 32 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 4,170, compared with 5,324 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Nagaland (4), and Lakshadweep (1).

With 8,055 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,163 — 158 deaths and 8,055 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.93%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 7459.1 days, and for deaths at 3306.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (1223), Mizoram (839), Maharashtra (225), Delhi (158), and Tamil Nadu (158).

India on Monday conducted 873,395 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 774,310,567. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7869038), Kerala (6513312), Karnataka (3942730), Tamil Nadu (3451171), and Andhra Pradesh (2318478).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 225 new cases to take its tally to 7869038.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1223 cases to take its tally to 6513312.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 155 cases to take its tally to 3942730.

Tamil Nadu has added 158 cases to take its tally to 3451171.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 61 to 2318478.

Uttar Pradesh has added 132 cases to take its tally to 2069258.

West Bengal has added 50 cases to take its tally to 2015912.

Delhi has added 158 cases to take its tally to 1861870.