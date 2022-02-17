Data story: India logs 30,757 new cases; death toll rises to 510,413

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 37,322 in active cases to take its count to 332,918. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.47 per cent (one in 213). The country is twenty-eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 30,757 cases to take its total caseload to 42,754,315 from 42,723,558 — an increase of 0.07%. And, with 541 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 510,413, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,475,951 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,742,436,288. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 41,910,984 — or 98.03 per cent of total caseload — with 67,538 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the twenty-eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 276,255 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.47% of all active cases globally (one in every 213 active cases), and 8.7% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,742,436,288 vaccine doses. That is 4075.46 per cent of its total caseload, and 124.36 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 15 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net decrease of 37,322, compared with 52,887 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2).

With 67,538 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.03%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 68,079 — 541 deaths and 67,538 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.79%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 963.2 days, and for deaths at 653.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12223), Maharashtra (2748), Karnataka (1894), Rajasthan (1702), and Mizoram (1571).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,179,705 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 755,532,460. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.6%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7850494), Kerala (6440371), Karnataka (3931536), Tamil Nadu (3440531), and Andhra Pradesh (2314502).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2748 new cases to take its tally to 7850494.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12223 cases to take its tally to 6440371.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1894 cases to take its tally to 3931536.

Tamil Nadu has added 1310 cases to take its tally to 3440531.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 675 to 2314502.

Uttar Pradesh has added 824 cases to take its tally to 2061413.

West Bengal has added 439 cases to take its tally to 2012008.

Delhi has added 766 cases to take its tally to 1853428.