Data story: India logs 347,254 cases; active tally breaches 2-mn mark

India on Friday reported a net increase of 94,774 in active cases to take its count to 2,018,825. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.3 per cent (one in 30). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 347,254 cases to take its total caseload to 38,566,027 from 38,218,773 — an increase of 0.91%. And, with 703 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 488,396, or 1.27 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,049,779 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,604,370,484. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 36,058,806 — or 93.5 per cent of total caseload — with 251,777 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,983,898 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.3% of all active cases globally (one in every 30 active cases), and 8.73% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,604,370,484 vaccine doses. That is 4160.06 per cent of its total caseload, and 114.51 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net increase of 94,774, compared with 93,051 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (30640), Karnataka (25582), Gujarat (14162), Andhra Pradesh (8936), and Tamil Nadu (8544).

With 251,777 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.5%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.27%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.44%), Nagaland (2.12%), and Uttarakhand (1.93%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 252,480 — 703 deaths and 488,396 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.27%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.8%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 76.6 days, and for deaths at 481.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Karnataka (47754), Kerala (46369), Maharashtra (45932), Tamil Nadu (28561), and Gujarat (24485).

India on Thursday conducted 1,935,912 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 711,538,938. The test positivity rate recorded was 17.9%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7371757), Kerala (5510844), Karnataka (3376953), Tamil Nadu (3042796), and Andhra Pradesh (2140056).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 45932 new cases to take its tally to 7371757.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 46369 cases to take its tally to 5510844.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 47754 cases to take its tally to 3376953.

Tamil Nadu has added 28561 cases to take its tally to 3042796.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 12615 to 2140056.

West Bengal has added 10959 cases to take its tally to 1939920.

Uttar Pradesh has added 18429 cases to take its tally to 1900457.

Delhi has added 12306 cases to take its tally to 1760272.