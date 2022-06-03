JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

EAM meets Austrian counterpart in Slovakia, discusses Afghan, Indo Pacific
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 4,041 new Covid cases; death toll at 524,651

India has so far administered 1,938,372,365 vaccine doses

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Herd Immunity

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger at a railway station in Mumbai on January 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger at a railway station in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

India reported an increase of 1,668 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 21,177. The country is fifty-first among the most affected countries by active cases. On June 3, it added 4,041 cases to take its total caseload to 43,168,585. And, with 10 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 524,651, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 1,205,840 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on June 2, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,938,372,365. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,622,757 — or 98.74 per cent of total caseload — with 2, 363 new cured cases being reported on June 3.
.

  • India has added 21,055 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 1, 938,372,365 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on June 3 increased by 1,668, compared with 1,123 on June 2.
  • With 2,363 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.22%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,373 — 10 deaths and 2,363 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7889212), Kerala (6559623), Karnataka (3952577), Tamil Nadu (3455758), and Andhra Pradesh (2319957).
  • The five states with most active cases are Kerala (6990), Maharashtra (4559), Karnataka (2204), Delhi (1490), and Haryana (888).
  • The five states with highest fatalities are Maharashtra (147861), Kerala (69753), Karnataka (40107), Tamil Nadu (38025), and Delhi (26212).
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 03 2022. 10:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU