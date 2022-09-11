Data story: India logs 5,076 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,150

India on September 11 reported a decrease of 905 in active coronavirus
cases to take its count to 47,945. The country is thirty-second among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 11, it added 5,076 cases to take its total caseload to 44,495,359. And, with 11 new fatalities, including four reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll
reached 528,150, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,781,723 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 10, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,149,536,744. The count of recovered coronavirus
cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,919,264 — or 98.71 per cent of the total caseload — with 5,970 new cured cases being reported on September 11.
-
India has added 38,824 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India has so far administered 2,149,536,744 vaccine doses.
-
The count of active cases across India on September 11 saw a decrease of 905, compared with 786 on September 10.
-
With 5,970 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 5,981 — 11 deaths and 5,970 recoveries.
-
India on September 6 conducted 320,784 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 889,408,426.
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8110131), Kerala (6769332), Karnataka (4058178), Tamil Nadu (3573236), and Andhra Pradesh (2337564).
-
The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (10321), Maharashtra (6578), Tamil Nadu (4896), Karnataka (4379), and Assam (2835).
-
The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148285), Kerala (70904), Karnataka (40258), Tamil Nadu (38038), and Delhi (26491).
