Data story: India logs 5,076 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,150

India on September 11 reported a decrease of 905 in active cases to take its count to 47,945. The country is thirty-second among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 11, it added 5,076 cases to take its total caseload to 44,495,359. And, with 11 new fatalities, including four reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528,150, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,781,723 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 10, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,149,536,744. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,919,264 — or 98.71 per cent of the total caseload — with 5,970 new cured cases being reported on September 11.

