Data story: India logs 5,921 new cases; smallest daily spike since December

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 6,019 in active cases to take its count to 63,878. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.1 per cent (one in 1000). The country is sixty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 5,921 cases to take its total caseload to 42,957,477 from 42,951,556 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 289 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 514,878, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,462,562 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,785,566,940. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,378,721 — or 98.65 per cent of total caseload — with 11,651 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the sixty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 51,633 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.1% of all active cases globally (one in every 1000 active cases), and 8.61% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,785,566,940 vaccine doses. That is 4156.59 per cent of its total caseload, and 127.3 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 29 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net decrease of 6,019, compared with 7,255 on Friday.

With 11,651 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.65%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,940 — 289 deaths and 11,651 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.42%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 5028.5 days, and for deaths at 1234.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2190), Maharashtra (525), Mizoram (433), Rajasthan (312), and Delhi (302).

India on Friday conducted 940,905 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 771,914,261. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7867916), Kerala (6508845), Karnataka (3942068), Tamil Nadu (3450594), and Andhra Pradesh (2318262).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 525 new cases to take its tally to 7867916.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2190 cases to take its tally to 6508845.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 233 cases to take its tally to 3942068.

Tamil Nadu has added 261 cases to take its tally to 3450594.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 86 to 2318262.

Uttar Pradesh has added 202 cases to take its tally to 2068765.

West Bengal has added 125 cases to take its tally to 2015670.

Delhi has added 302 cases to take its tally to 1861189.