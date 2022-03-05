JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Centre proposes 10% tree cover at housing, commercial construction sites
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 5,921 new cases; smallest daily spike since December

India has so far administered 1,785,566,940 vaccine doses. That is 4156.59 per cent of its total caseload, and 127.3 per cent of its population

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Omicron

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A teenager is administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Patna on January 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A teenager is administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Patna. (PTI Photo)

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 6,019 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 63,878. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.1 per cent (one in 1000). The country is sixty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 5,921 cases to take its total caseload to 42,957,477 from 42,951,556 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 289 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 514,878, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,462,562 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,785,566,940. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,378,721 — or 98.65 per cent of total caseload — with 11,651 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the sixty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 51,633 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.1% of all active cases globally (one in every 1000 active cases), and 8.61% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
India has so far administered 1,785,566,940 vaccine doses. That is 4156.59 per cent of its total caseload, and 127.3 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 29 days.
The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net decrease of 6,019, compared with 7,255 on Friday.
With 11,651 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.65%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,940 — 289 deaths and 11,651 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.42%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 5028.5 days, and for deaths at 1234.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2190), Maharashtra (525), Mizoram (433), Rajasthan (312), and Delhi (302).
India on Friday conducted 940,905 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 771,914,261. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7867916), Kerala (6508845), Karnataka (3942068), Tamil Nadu (3450594), and Andhra Pradesh (2318262).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 525 new cases to take its tally to 7867916.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2190 cases to take its tally to 6508845.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 233 cases to take its tally to 3942068.
Tamil Nadu has added 261 cases to take its tally to 3450594.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 86 to 2318262.
Uttar Pradesh has added 202 cases to take its tally to 2068765.
West Bengal has added 125 cases to take its tally to 2015670.
Delhi has added 302 cases to take its tally to 1861189.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, March 05 2022. 10:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU