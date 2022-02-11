Data story: India logs 58,077 new cases; active cases see steady decline

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 92,987 in active cases to take its count to 697,802. India’s share of global active cases now stands at .94 per cent (one in 106). The country is sixteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 58,077 cases to take its total caseload to 42,536,137 from 42,478,060 — an increase of 0.14%. And, with 657 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 507,177, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,818,867 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,717,951,432. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 41,331,158 — or 97.17 per cent of total caseload — with 150,407 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the sixteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 455,473 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for .94% of all active cases globally (one in every 106 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,717,951,432 vaccine doses. That is 4038.8 per cent of its total caseload, and 122.61 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 10 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net decrease of 92,987, compared with 102,039 on Thursday.

With 150,407 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.17%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 151,064 — 657 deaths and 150,407 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.43%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 507.3 days, and for deaths at 534.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (18420), Maharashtra (6248), Karnataka (5019), Tamil Nadu (3592), and Rajasthan (3491).

India on Thursday conducted 1,491,678 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 747,870,047. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.9%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7829633), Kerala (6365051), Karnataka (3917119), Tamil Nadu (3428068), and Andhra Pradesh (2309967).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6248 new cases to take its tally to 7829633.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 18420 cases to take its tally to 6365051.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 5019 cases to take its tally to 3917119.

Tamil Nadu has added 3592 cases to take its tally to 3428068.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1345 to 2309967.

Uttar Pradesh has added 2321 cases to take its tally to 2053218.

West Bengal has added 817 cases to take its tally to 2008950.

Delhi has added 1104 cases to take its tally to 1848619.