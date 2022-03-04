Data story: India logs 6,396 new cases; death toll rises to 514,589

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 7,255 in active cases to take its count to 69,897. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.11 per cent (one in 909). The country is sixty-first among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 7,255 cases to take its total caseload to 42,951,556 from 42,945,160 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 201 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 514,589, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,484,412 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,782,913,060. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,367,070 — or 98.64 per cent of total caseload — with 13,450 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the sixty-first-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 57,211 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.11% of all active cases globally (one in every 909 active cases), and 8.61% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,782,913,060 vaccine doses. That is 4150.98 per cent of its total caseload, and 127.25 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 29 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net decrease of 7,255, compared with 8,528 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Bihar (12), and Meghalaya (6).

With 13,450 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.64%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 13,651 — 201 deaths and 13,450 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.47%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 4654.4 days, and for deaths at 1774.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2222), Mizoram (569), Maharashtra (467), Karnataka (382), and Delhi (326).

India on Thursday conducted 923,351 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 770,973,356. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.7%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7867391), Kerala (6506655), Karnataka (3941835), Tamil Nadu (3450333), and Andhra Pradesh (2318176).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 467 new cases to take its tally to 7867391.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2222 cases to take its tally to 6506655.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 382 cases to take its tally to 3941835.

Tamil Nadu has added 292 cases to take its tally to 3450333.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 122 to 2318176.

Uttar Pradesh has added 258 cases to take its tally to 2068563.

West Bengal has added 139 cases to take its tally to 2015545.

Delhi has added 326 cases to take its tally to 1860887.