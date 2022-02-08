Data story: India logs 67,597 cases; active cases drop below 1-mn mark

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 114,047 in active cases to take its count to 994,891. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.33 per cent (one in 75). The country is eleventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 67,597 cases to take its total caseload to 42,339,611 from 42,272,014 — an increase of 0.16%. And, with 1,188 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 504,062, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,578,297 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,702,172,615. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 40,840,658 — or 96.46 per cent of total caseload — with 180,456 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the eleventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 870,112 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.33% of all active cases globally (one in every 75 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,702,172,615 vaccine doses. That is 4020.28 per cent of its total caseload, and 121.49 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 8 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 114,047, compared with 116,073 on Monday.

With 180,456 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.46%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 181,644 — 1,188 deaths and 180,456 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.65%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 433.8 days, and for deaths at 293.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (22524), Maharashtra (6436), Karnataka (6151), Tamil Nadu (5104), and Madhya Pradesh (3945).

India on Monday conducted 1,346,534 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 742,908,121. The test positivity rate recorded was 5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7810136), Kerala (6293907), Karnataka (3902309), Tamil Nadu (3415986), and Andhra Pradesh (2305052).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6436 new cases to take its tally to 7810136.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 22524 cases to take its tally to 6293907.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 6151 cases to take its tally to 3902309.

Tamil Nadu has added 5104 cases to take its tally to 3415986.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1597 to 2305052.

Uttar Pradesh has added 2403 cases to take its tally to 2046920.

West Bengal has added 641 cases to take its tally to 2006513.

Delhi has added 1151 cases to take its tally to 1845084.