Data story: India logs 71,365 new cases; active cases drop below 900,000

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 102,063 in active cases to take its count to 892,828. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.2 per cent (one in 83). The country is twelfth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 71,365 cases to take its total caseload to 42,410,976 from 42,339,611 — an increase of 0.17%. And, with 1,217 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 505,279, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,361,099 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,708,706,705. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 41,012,869 — or 96.7 per cent of total caseload — with 172,211 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the twelfth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 780,091 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.2% of all active cases globally (one in every 83 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,708,706,705 vaccine doses. That is 4028.92 per cent of its total caseload, and 121.95 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 9 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net decrease of 102,063, compared with 114,047 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Sikkim (29).

With 172,211 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.7%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 173,428 — 1,217 deaths and 172,211 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.7%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 411.6 days, and for deaths at 287.4 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (29471), Maharashtra (6107), Tamil Nadu (4519), Karnataka (4452), and Rajasthan (3411).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,571,726 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 744,684,750. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7816243), Kerala (6323378), Karnataka (3906761), Tamil Nadu (3420505), and Andhra Pradesh (2306943).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6107 new cases to take its tally to 7816243.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 29471 cases to take its tally to 6323378.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 4452 cases to take its tally to 3906761.

Tamil Nadu has added 4519 cases to take its tally to 3420505.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1891 to 2306943.

Uttar Pradesh has added 1921 cases to take its tally to 2048841.

West Bengal has added 736 cases to take its tally to 2007249.

Delhi has added 1114 cases to take its tally to 1846198.