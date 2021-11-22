DATA STORY: India logs 8,488 cases in 24 hours, lowest in 538 days

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 4,271 in active cases to take its count to 118,443. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.6 per cent (one in 167). The country is eighteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 8,488 cases to take its total caseload to 34,518,901 from 34,510,413 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 249 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 465,911, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,299,337 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,168,728,385. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,934,547 — or 98.31 per cent of total caseload — with 12,510 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the eighteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 71,365 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.6% of all active cases globally (one in every 167 active cases), and 9.01% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,168,728,385 vaccine doses. That is 3385.76 per cent of its total caseload, and 83.55 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (153326879), Maharashtra (111541102), West Bengal (91553387), Madhya Pradesh (82823985), and Gujarat (80668692).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1262966), Kerala (1245702), Jammu and Kashmir (1237247), Delhi (1222690), and Uttarakhand (1131333).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 62 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 4,271, compared with 2,154 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Manipur (52), Rajasthan (16), Haryana (8), Madhya Pradesh (7), and Ladakh (6).

With 12,510 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.31%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,759— 249 deaths and 12,510 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.95%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2818.5 days, and for deaths at 1296.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5080), Tamil Nadu (756), West Bengal (727), Maharashtra (298), and Mizoram (247).

India on Sunday conducted 783,567 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 632,524,259. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.02%), Sikkim (11.83%), Goa (11.71%), and Maharashtra (10.24%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (8.41%), Mizoram (6.59%), Manipur (4.03%), Sikkim (2.66%), and Nagaland (2.5%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1627632), J&K (1260705), Kerala (1097670), Karnataka (779809), and Telangana (718647).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6629875), Kerala (5101004), Karnataka (2993599), Tamil Nadu (2720271), and Andhra Pradesh (2071244).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 298 new cases to take its tally to 6629875.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5080 cases to take its tally to 5101004.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 247 cases to take its tally to 2993599.

Tamil Nadu has added 756 cases to take its tally to 2720271.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 174 to 2071244.

Uttar Pradesh has added 10 cases to take its tally to 1710332.

Delhi has added 29 cases to take its tally to 1440666.