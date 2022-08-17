JUST IN
Data story: India logs 9,062 new Covid-19 cases, death toll at 527,134
Stalin to meet Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankar, PM today; discuss TN's key issues
Terrorists lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in J-K's Shopian
Top Headlines: Common charger for all mobiles; banks rush to woo depositors
India's IT Secy appointed to high-level UN panel on internet governance
TMS Ep239: PSU hiring, freebies, Jhunjhunwala-owned stocks, ADR vs GDR
Live news updates: India logs 9,062 new Covid cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours
Welfare schemes secure economic justice: DMK to SC on 'freebies' remark
PM Modi, France's Macron discuss geopolitical challenges, nuclear energy
Can't deny maternity leave even if availed of earlier for adopted kids: SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Stalin to meet Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankar, PM today; discuss TN's key issues
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 9,062 new Covid-19 cases, death toll at 527,134

India has added 95,559 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

covid, covid vaccine, coronavirus
India on August 7 conducted 364,038 coronavirus tests.

India on August 17 reported a decrease of 6,194 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 105,058. The country is twenty-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 17, it added 9,062 cases to take its total caseload to 44,286,256. And, with 36 new fatalities, including six more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,134, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,590,557 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 16, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,085,715,251. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,654,064 — or 98.57 per cent of the total caseload — with 15,220 new cured cases being reported on August 17.
  • India has added 95,559 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,085,715,251 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on August 17 saw a decrease of 6194, compared with 6,256 on August 16.
  • With 15,220 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.57%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 15,256 — 36 deaths and 15,220 recoveries.
  • India on August 7 conducted 364,038 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 881,056,541.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8074365), Kerala (6738758), Karnataka (4033610), Tamil Nadu (3560161), and Andhra Pradesh (2335050).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (14869), Maharashtra (11758), Karnataka (9880), Kerala (8215), and Tamil Nadu (6888).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148174), Kerala (70650), Karnataka (40194), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26392).

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 09:34 IST

`