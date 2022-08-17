Data story: India logs 9,062 new Covid-19 cases, death toll at 527,134

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 09:34 IST
India logs 9,062 new Covid-19 cases, death toll at 527,134
India has added 95,559 cases in the past 7 days
India on August 7 conducted 364,038 coronavirus tests.
India on August 17 reported a decrease of 6,194 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 105,058. The country is twenty-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 17, it added 9,062 cases to take its total caseload to 44,286,256. And, with 36 new fatalities, including six more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,134, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,590,557 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 16, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,085,715,251. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,654,064 — or 98.57 per cent of the total caseload — with 15,220 new cured cases being reported on August 17.