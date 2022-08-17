Data story: India logs 9,062 new Covid-19 cases, death toll at 527,134

India has added 95,559 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,085,715,251 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on August 17 saw a decrease of 6194, compared with 6,256 on August 16.

With 15,220 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.57%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 15,256 — 36 deaths and 15,220 recoveries.

India on August 7 conducted 364,038 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 881,056,541.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8074365), Kerala (6738758), Karnataka (4033610), Tamil Nadu (3560161), and Andhra Pradesh (2335050).

The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (14869), Maharashtra (11758), Karnataka (9880), Kerala (8215), and Tamil Nadu (6888).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148174), Kerala (70650), Karnataka (40194), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26392). With 2,590,557 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 16, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,085,715,251. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,654,064 — or 98.57 per cent of the total caseload — with 15,220 new cured cases being reported on August 17.

India on August 17 reported a decrease of 6,194 in active cases to take its count to 105,058. The country is twenty-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 17, it added 9,062 cases to take its total caseload to 44,286,256. And, with 36 new fatalities, including six more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,134, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.