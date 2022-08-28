Data story: India logs 9,436 new cases, 157 deaths as states clear backlog

India on August 28 reported a decrease of 720 in active cases to take its count to 86,591. The country is twenty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 28, it added 9,436 cases to take its total caseload to 44,408,132. And, with 157 new fatalities, including 27 more reconciled by Kerala and 100 by Goa, its Covid-19 reached 527,754, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,653,964 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 27, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,116,635,408. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,793,787 — or 98.62 per cent of the total caseload — with 9,999 new cured cases being reported on August 28.

