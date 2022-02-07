Data story: India logs fewer than 100,000 daily cases after 31 days

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 116,073 in active cases to take its count to 1,108,938. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.47 per cent (one in 68). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 83,876 cases to take its total caseload to 42,272,014 from 42,188,138 — an increase of 0.2%. And, with 895 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 502,874, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,470,053 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,696,380,755. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 40,660,202 — or 96.19 per cent of total caseload — with 199,054 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 969,574 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.47% of all active cases globally (one in every 68 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,696,380,755 vaccine doses. That is 4013.01 per cent of its total caseload, and 121.07 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 8 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 116,073, compared with 106,637 on Sunday.

With 199,054 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.19%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 199,949 — 895 deaths and 199,054 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.45%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 349 days, and for deaths at 389.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (26729), Maharashtra (9666), Karnataka (8425), Tamil Nadu (6120), and Madhya Pradesh (5171).

India on Sunday conducted 1,156,363 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 741,561,587. The test positivity rate recorded was 7.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7803700), Kerala (6271383), Karnataka (3896158), Tamil Nadu (3410882), and Andhra Pradesh (2303455).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9666 new cases to take its tally to 7803700.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 26729 cases to take its tally to 6271383.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 8425 cases to take its tally to 3896158.

Tamil Nadu has added 6120 cases to take its tally to 3410882.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2690 to 2303455.

Uttar Pradesh has added 2774 cases to take its tally to 2044517.

West Bengal has added 835 cases to take its tally to 2005872.

Delhi has added 1410 cases to take its tally to 1843933.