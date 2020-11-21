DATA STORY: India now accounts for one in 37 active Covid cases globally

A day after registering its first net increase in active coronavirus cases in 48 days, India on Saturday again went back to reporting daily reductions. The count of active cases across the country now stands at 439,747, with decline of 4,047 being reported on Saturday. This is 2.68 per cent of the 6,165,095 active cases globally, or one in every 37. Overall, the country added 46,232 cases to take its tally to 9,050,597.
National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 6,608546 cases and 118 more deaths – the most in a day so far – in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 517,238, and death toll at 8,159.
As many as 49,715 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,478,124 (93.67 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 132,726 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 564 fatalities reported on Saturday.
Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 277,118 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (November 21, 2020):
India now accounts for 2.68% of all active cases globally (one in every 35 active cases), and 9.59% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net decline of 4047, compared with an increase of 491 on Friday. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Rajasthan (755), Madhya Pradesh (602), Uttar Pradesh (600), Haryana (571), and Chhattisgarh (396).
With 49715 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 93.67%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.47%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.07%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 50279 — 564 deaths and 49715 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.21%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 135.3 days, and for deaths at 162.8 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (6608), Kerala (6028), Maharashtra (5640), West Bengal (3626), and Haryana (3104).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (77.64%), Kerala (87.32%), Haryana (89.50%), Chhattisgarh (89.74%), and Rajasthan (90.30%).
India on Friday conducted 1,066,022 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 130,657,808. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.3%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.62%), Goa (14.14%), Chandigarh (12.66%), Nagaland (9.82%), and Chhattisgarh (9.71%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (19.02%), Himachal Pradesh (14.62%), Ladakh (13.22%), Sikkim (12.64%), and Meghalaya (11.23%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (288458), J&K (208782), Andhra Pradesh (181438), Kerala (163673), and Karnataka (151694).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1768695), Karnataka (869561), Andhra Pradesh (859932), Tamil Nadu (766677), and Kerala (551669).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,640 cases. The state has added 41,769 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,781 cases to take its tally to 869,561.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, on Saturday added 1,221 cases to take its tally to 859,932.
Kerala has added 6,028 cases to take its tally to 551,669.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,688 to 766,677.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2,840 cases to take its tally to 521,988.
Delhi has added 6,608 cases to take its tally to 517,238.
