A day after registering its first net increase in active cases in 48 days, India on Saturday again went back to reporting daily reductions. The count of active cases across the country now stands at 439,747, with decline of 4,047 being reported on Saturday. This is 2.68 per cent of the 6,165,095 active cases globally, or one in every 37. Overall, the country added 46,232 cases to take its tally to 9,050,597.

National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 6,608546 cases and 118 more deaths – the most in a day so far – in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 517,238, and at 8,159.

As many as 49,715 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,478,124 (93.67 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 132,726 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 564 fatalities reported on Saturday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 277,118 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (November 21, 2020):

