You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Data story: India records 1,957 new Covid cases, lowest count in 140 days

India has added 16,928 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant

New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
India on October 11 reported a decrease of 705 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 27,374. The country is forty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 11, it added 1,957 cases, the lowest in 150 days, to take its total caseload to 44,060,198. And, with eight new fatalities, including three more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,822, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 503,576 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 10, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,190,476,220. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,060,198 — or 98.75 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,654 new cured cases being reported on October 11.
  • India has added 16,928 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,190,476,220 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 11 saw a decrease of 705, compared with 514 on October 10.
  • With 2,654 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,662 — 8 deaths and 2,654 recoveries.
  • India on October 10 conducted 276,125 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 897,355,355.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8124985), Kerala (6813848), Karnataka (4065800), Tamil Nadu (3587255), and Andhra Pradesh (2338533).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (5200), Tamil Nadu (4570), Karnataka (2691), Assam (2656) and Maharashtra (2432).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148358), Kerala (71267), Karnataka (40288), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26505).

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 09:17 IST

