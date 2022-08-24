First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 09:29 IST
Data story: India records 10,649 new Covid cases, death toll at 527,452
India on August 24 reported a decrease of 64 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 96,442. The country is twenty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 24, it added 10,649 cases to take its total caseload to 44,368,195. And, with 36 new fatalities, including six more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,452, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,717,979 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 23, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,105,883,682. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,744,301 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 10,677 new cured cases being reported on August 24.