Data story: India records 10,649 new Covid cases, death toll at 527,452

India has so far administered 2,105,883,682 vaccine doses

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A healthworker fills a syringe with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to a beneficiary, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India on August 24 reported a decrease of 64 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 96,442. The country is twenty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 24, it added 10,649 cases to take its total caseload to 44,368,195. And, with 36 new fatalities, including six more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,452, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,717,979 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 23, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,105,883,682. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,744,301 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 10,677 new cured cases being reported on August 24.
  • India has added 81,938 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,105,883,682 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on August 24 saw a decrease of 64, compared with 1,142 on August 23.
  • With 10,677 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 10,713 — 64 deaths and 10,677 recoveries.
  • India on August 23 conducted 407,096 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 883,523,886.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8087476), Kerala (6746217), Karnataka (4043564), Tamil Nadu (3564473), and Andhra Pradesh (2336130).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (16737), Maharashtra (12355), Karnataka (10709), Kerala (7874), and Tamil Nadu (5732).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148203), Kerala (70723), Karnataka (40218), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26436).

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 09:29 IST

