JUST IN
Punjab to probe irregularities in land deal for seed farm in 2008: Minister
Latest LIVE: Cong, like-minded parties remain mum on big terror attacks: PM
Karnataka all set for legal battle over border row, says CM Bommai
Congress' KC Venugopal injured in stampede during Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP
Top Headlines: Air India on metro-to-metro routes; RBI rate hike & more
TMS Ep312: Tata's Bisleri buyout, India's space start-ups, Markets, ARPU
Stocks, oil skid sharly today as China's Covid protests roil sentiment
Need strict laws to bring population under control, says Giriraj Singh
Bihar to construct Jarasandha memorial in Rajgir, says CM Nitish
Can India launch space firms like Skyroot into higher orbit?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» Coronavirus Â» News
Punjab to probe irregularities in land deal for seed farm in 2008: Minister
Business Standard

Data story: India records 291 new Covid cases, death toll reaches 530,614

India has added 2,432 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | Death toll | Delta variant of coronavirus

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

covid

India on November 28 reported a fall of 140 in active coronavirus cases taking the count to 5,123. The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 278, it added 291 cases to take its total caseload to 44,671,853. And, with 2 new deaths, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,614, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 8,119 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 27, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,199,092,547. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,136,116 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 429 cured cases being reported on November 28.
  • India has added 2,432 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,199,092,547 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on November 28 saw a decrease of 140, compared with 132 on November 28.
  • With 429 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 431 — 2 deaths and 429 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135684), Kerala (6826035), Karnataka (4071116), Tamil Nadu (3594087), and Andhra Pradesh (2339051).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1745), Karnataka (1625), Maharashtra (451), Tamil Nadu (268), and Gujarat (212).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148406), Kerala (71492), Karnataka (40303), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26517).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 09:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU