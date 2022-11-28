Data story: India records 291 new Covid cases, death toll reaches 530,614

.
India on November 28 reported a fall of 140 in active coronavirus
cases taking the count to 5,123. The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 278, it added 291 cases to take its total caseload to 44,671,853. And, with 2 new deaths, its Covid-19 death toll
reached 530,614, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 8,119 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 27, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,199,092,547. The count of recovered coronavirus
cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,136,116 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 429 cured cases being reported on November 28.
India has added 2,432 cases in the past 7 days.
India has so far administered 2,199,092,547 vaccine doses.
The count of active cases across India on November 28 saw a decrease of 140, compared with 132 on November 28.
With 429 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 431 — 2 deaths and 429 recoveries.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135684), Kerala (6826035), Karnataka (4071116), Tamil Nadu (3594087), and Andhra Pradesh (2339051).
The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1745), Karnataka (1625), Maharashtra (451), Tamil Nadu (268), and Gujarat (212).
The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148406), Kerala (71492), Karnataka (40303), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26517).
