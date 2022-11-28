Data story: India records 291 new Covid cases, death toll reaches 530,614

India on November 28 reported a fall of 140 in active cases taking the count to 5,123. The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 278, it added 291 cases to take its total caseload to 44,671,853. And, with 2 new deaths, its Covid-19 reached 530,614, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,119 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 27, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,199,092,547. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,136,116 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 429 cured cases being reported on November 28.