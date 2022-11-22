Data story: India records 294 new Covid cases; active tally at 6,209

India on November 22 reported a fall of 193 in active cases taking the count to 6,209. The country is seventy-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 22, it added 294 cases to take its total caseload to 44,669,715. And, with 5 new deaths, all reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,591, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 74,386 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 21, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,198,712,952. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,132,915 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 482 cured cases being reported on November 22.