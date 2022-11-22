JUST IN
Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category with overall AQI at 286
Elon Musk pauses relaunch of Twitter's $8 plan till impersonation stops
India Inc wants to 'wait and watch' before responding to $8 Twitter plan
Mumbai reports 24 fresh measles cases and one suspected death: BMC
Farmers hit by heavy rains shouldn't be forced to pay power bills: Fadnavis
SC asks Guj HC to hold periodical hearings in Morbi bridge collapse
Latest LIVE: Time to realise Mahatma's dream of disbanding Cong, says Yogi
IIT-Delhi research reveals brain abnormalities in long Covid patients
To reduce man-animal conflict, U'Khand to run pilot project in 5 villages
PM Modi to distribute 71K appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» Coronavirus Â» News
Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category with overall AQI at 286
Business Standard

Data story: India records 294 new Covid cases; active tally at 6,209

India has so far administered 2,198,712,952 vaccine doses

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Delta variant of coronavirus

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

India on November 22 reported a fall of 193 in active coronavirus cases taking the count to 6,209. The country is seventy-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 22, it added 294 cases to take its total caseload to 44,669,715. And, with 5 new deaths, all reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,591, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 74,386 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 21, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,198,712,952. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,132,915 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 482 cured cases being reported on November 22.
  • India has added 3,540 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,198,712,952 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on November 22 saw a decrease of 193, compared with 87 on November 21.
  • With 482 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 487 — 5 deaths and 482 recoveries.
  • India on November 21 conducted 183,709 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 904,266,334.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135242), Kerala (6825364), Karnataka (4070825), Tamil Nadu (3593904), and Andhra Pradesh (2339043).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1886), Karnataka (1536), Maharashtra (751), Tamil Nadu (449), and Gujarat (264).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148404), Kerala (71477), Karnataka (40302), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26516).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 10:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU