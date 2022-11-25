Data story: India records 347 new Covid cases; active tally at 5,516

With 78,454 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 25, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,198,956,902. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,134,710 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 709 cured cases being reported on November 25.

India has added 2,863 cases in the past 7 days.

The count of active cases across India on November 25 saw a decrease of 365, compared with 165 on November 24.

With 709 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135450), Kerala (6825707), Karnataka (4070990), Tamil Nadu (3594006), and Andhra Pradesh (2339047).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1854), Karnataka (1543), Maharashtra (557), Tamil Nadu (353), and Gujarat (234).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148404), Kerala (71485), Karnataka (40303), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26517).

India on November 25 reported a fall of 365 in active cases taking the count to 5,516. The country is seventy-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 25, it added 347 cases to take its total caseload to 44,670,830. And, with 3 new deaths, its Covid-19 reached 530,604, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.