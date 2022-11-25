JUST IN
China's daily Covid-19 cases hit record high at 32,695; curbs tightened
Business Standard

Data story: India records 347 new Covid cases; active tally at 5,516

With 3 new deaths, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,604

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

India on November 25 reported a fall of 365 in active coronavirus cases taking the count to 5,516. The country is seventy-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 25, it added 347 cases to take its total caseload to 44,670,830. And, with 3 new deaths, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,604, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 78,454 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 25, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,198,956,902. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,134,710 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 709 cured cases being reported on November 25.
  • India has added 2,863 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,198,956,902 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on November 25 saw a decrease of 365, compared with 165 on November 24.
  • With 709 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 712 — 3 deaths and 709 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135450), Kerala (6825707), Karnataka (4070990), Tamil Nadu (3594006), and Andhra Pradesh (2339047).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1854), Karnataka (1543), Maharashtra (557), Tamil Nadu (353), and Gujarat (234).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148404), Kerala (71485), Karnataka (40303), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26517).

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 09:17 IST

