Data story: India records 4,129 new Covid cases; active tally at 43,415

India on September 26 reported a decrease of 579 in active cases to take its count to 43,415. The country is thirty-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 26, it added 4,129 cases to take its total caseload to 44,572,243. And, with 20 new fatalities, including 13 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528,530, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,167,772 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 25, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,176,835,714. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,000,298 — or 98.72 per cent of the total caseload — with 4,688 new cured cases being reported on September 26.