JUST IN
Data story: India records 4,129 new Covid cases; active tally at 43,415
UP govt takes cognizance as over 2 mn cattle affected by Lumpy Skin Disease
S Jaishankar slams F-16 deal, discusses India's role in Ukraine mediation
S Jaishankar takes dig on American media for 'biased' Indian coverage
TMS Ep267: IT's HR challenge, IndiGo, US Fed rate hike, PFI
Top Headlines: Threshold for Benami deals, green bond investors, and more
Navi Mumbai international airport will be operational in 2024: Fadnavis
Latest news LIVE: India adds 4,129 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,530
Yamuna water level in Delhi nears warning mark, likely to breach today
J-K has potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
S Jaishankar slams F-16 deal, discusses India's role in Ukraine mediation
Business Standard

Data story: India records 4,129 new Covid cases; active tally at 43,415

India has so far administered 2,176,835,714 vaccine doses

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation
Photo: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation

India on September 26 reported a decrease of 579 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 43,415. The country is thirty-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 26, it added 4,129 cases to take its total caseload to 44,572,243. And, with 20 new fatalities, including 13 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,530, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 1,167,772 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 25, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,176,835,714. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,000,298 — or 98.72 per cent of the total caseload — with 4,688 new cured cases being reported on September 26.
.

  • India has added 33,197 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,176,835,714 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on September 26 saw a decrease of 579, compared with 442 on September 25.
  • With 4,688 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,708— 20 deaths and 4,688 recoveries.
  • India on September 25 conducted 164,377 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 893,818,805.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8119345), Kerala (6798925), Karnataka (4063638), Tamil Nadu (3580439), and Andhra Pradesh (2338145).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (13469), Tamil Nadu (5395), Maharashtra (3702), Karnataka (3182), and West Bengal (3123).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148329), Kerala (71088), Karnataka (40281), Tamil Nadu (38046), and Delhi (26501).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 09:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU