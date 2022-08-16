First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 09:23 IST
Data story: India records 8,813 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 63 days
India has added 102,544 cases in the past 7 days
India on August 16 reported a decrease of 6,256 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 111,252. The country is twentieth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 16, it added 8,813 cases to take its total caseload to 44,277,194. And, with 29 new fatalities, including one more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,098, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 610,863 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 15, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,083,124,694. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,638,844 — or 98.56 per cent of the total caseload — with 15,040 new cured cases being reported on August 16.