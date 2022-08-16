Data story: India records 8,813 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 63 days

India has added 102,544 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,083,124,694 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on August 16 saw a decrease of 6,256, compared with an increase of 647 on August 15.

With 15,040 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.56%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 15,069 — 29 deaths and 15,040 recoveries.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8073529), Kerala (6738154), Karnataka (4032489), Tamil Nadu (3559491), and Andhra Pradesh (2334934).

The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (14645), Maharashtra (12148), Karnataka (10475), Kerala (8770), and Delhi (7519).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148172 ), Kerala (70644), Karnataka (40189), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26389). With 610,863 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 15, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,083,124,694. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,638,844 — or 98.56 per cent of the total caseload — with 15,040 new cured cases being reported on August 16.

India on August 16 reported a decrease of 6,256 in active cases to take its count to 111,252. The country is twentieth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 16, it added 8,813 cases to take its total caseload to 44,277,194. And, with 29 new fatalities, including one more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 527,098, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.