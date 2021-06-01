DATA STORY: India records under 3,000 daily Covid deaths for first time in 34 days

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 130,572 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,895,520. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 13.61 per cent (one in 7). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 127,510 cases to take its total caseload to 28,175,044. And, with 2,795 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 331,895, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,780,058 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 216,046,638. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 25,947,629 – or 92.09 per cent of total caseload – with 255,287 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 127,510 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 28,047,534 on Monday to 28,175,044 – an increase of 0.5%. Death toll has reached 331,895, with 2,795 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 1,226,170 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 13.61% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 9.31% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
India has so far administered 216,046,638 vaccine doses. That is 789.38 per cent of its total caseload, and 15.52 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (27319318), Uttar Pradesh (23186021), Rajasthan (21767334), Gujarat (21057462), and West Bengal (18838749).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (344367), Kerala (336121), Gujarat (329680), Uttarakhand (309886), and J&K (291119).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 6 days.
The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 130,572, compared with 88,416 on Monday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Manipur (309), Mizoram (111), Sikkim (60), and Ladakh (59).
With 255,287 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 92.09%, while fatality rate has increased marginally to 1.18%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.56%), Uttarakhand (1.96%), and Nagaland (1.73%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 258,082 — 2,795 deaths and 255,287 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.08%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 152.8 days, and for deaths at 82.0 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (27936), Karnataka (16604), Maharashtra (15077), Kerala (12300), and West Bengal (10137).
Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (84.45%), Assam (86.28%), J&K (86.57%), Karnataka (86.84%), and Puducherry (87.86%).
India on Monday conducted 1,925,374 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 346,792,257. The test positivity rate recorded was 6.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.92%), Maharashtra (16.39%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.21%), Sikkim (12.82%), and Kerala (12.76%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (20.04%), Manipur (18.7%), Meghalaya (18.64%), West Bengal (17.23%), and Tamil Nadu (17.07%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1031605), J&K (629646), Kerala (554516), Karnataka (440139), and Uttarakhand (426179).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5746892), Karnataka (2604431), Kerala (2526579), Tamil Nadu (2096516), and Andhra Pradesh (1693085).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 15,077 new cases to take its tally to 5746892. The state has added 219,800 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 16,604 cases to take its tally to 2604431.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12,300 cases to take its tally to 2526579.
Tamil Nadu has added 27,936 cases to take its tally to 2096516.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 7,943 to 1693085.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,472 cases to take its tally to 1691488.
Delhi has added 648 cases to take its tally to 1426240.
