DATA STORY: India reports 18,833 new cases; test positivity at 1.3%

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 6,215 in active cases to take its count to 246,687. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.37 per cent (one in 73). The country is ninth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 18,833 cases to take its total caseload to 33,871,881 from 33,853,048 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 278 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 449,538, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,948,360 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 921,765,405. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,175,656 – or 97.94 per cent of total caseload – with 24,770 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 155,430 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.37% of all active cases globally (one in every 73 active cases), and 9.31% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 921,765,405 vaccine doses. That is 2721.32 per cent of its total caseload, and 65.97 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (116476982), Maharashtra (89313531), Madhya Pradesh (67016187), Gujarat (66111558), and West Bengal (64504988).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1086775), Delhi (1046537), Gujarat (1035057), Uttarakhand (995534), and Jammu and Kashmir (948611).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 34 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 6,215, compared with 11,556 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Assam (222), Mizoram (96), Goa (18), Gujarat (8), and Haryana (3).

With 24,770 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.94%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 25,048 — 278 deaths and 24,770 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.1%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1246.3 days, and for deaths at 1120.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (9735), Maharashtra (2401), Mizoram (1471), Tamil Nadu (1449), and Andhra Pradesh (671).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (96.82%).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,409,825 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 576,803,867. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Kerala (13.27%), Goa (12.87%), Sikkim (12.36%), and Maharashtra (11.03%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (15.76%), Kerala (10.45%), Manipur (5.86%), Sikkim (5.12%), and Meghalaya (2.57%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1493216), J&K (1109266), Kerala (1000195), Karnataka (713523), and Telangana (675486).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6564915), Kerala (4738791), Karnataka (2978808), Tamil Nadu (2671411), and Andhra Pradesh (2053863).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2401 new cases to take its tally to 6564915.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 9735 cases to take its tally to 4738791.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 522 cases to take its tally to 2978808.

Tamil Nadu has added 1449 cases to take its tally to 2671411.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 671 to 2053863.

Uttar Pradesh has added 20 cases to take its tally to 1709893.

Delhi has added 27 cases to take its tally to 1439027.