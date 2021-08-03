DATA STORY: India reports 30,549 cases; active cases fall by 8,760

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 8,760 in active cases to take its count to 404,958. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.65 per cent (one in 37). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 30,549 cases to take its total caseload to 31,726,507 from 31,726,507 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 422 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 425,195, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,109,587 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 478,544,114. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,896,354 – or 97.38 per cent of total caseload – with 38,887 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 285,556 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.65% of all active cases globally (one in every 37 active cases), and 10% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 478,544,114 vaccine doses. That is 1508.34 per cent of its total caseload, and 34.31 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (53679939), Maharashtra (49700590), Rajasthan (38067365), Gujarat (38050561), and Madhya Pradesh (35764109).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (653114), Delhi (600333), Gujarat (595728), Uttarakhand (591773), and J&K (517792).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 8,760, compared to net addition of 2,766 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (127), Himachal Pradesh (75), Jammu and Kashmir (43), Goa (16), and Tripura (12).

With 38,887 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.38%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 39,309 — 422 deaths and 38,887 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.07%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 719.5 days, and for deaths at 698 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (13984), Maharashtra (4869), Tamil Nadu (1957), Andhra Pradesh (1546), and Karnataka (1285).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.66%).

India on Tuesday conducted 16,149,295 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 471,294,789. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (16.1%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.71%), Maharashtra (13.05%), Sikkim (12.96%), and Kerala (12.48%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Mizoram (61.72%), Sikkim (11.23%), Kerala (10.93%), Meghalaya (10.2%), and Arunachal Pradesh (6.06%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1271243), J&K (869298), Kerala (768839), Karnataka (576312), and Telangana (563895).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6315063), Kerala (3425473), Karnataka (2908284), Tamil Nadu (2563544), and Andhra Pradesh (1970008).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4869 new cases to take its tally to 6315063.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13984 cases to take its tally to 3425473.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1285 cases to take its tally to 2908284.

Tamil Nadu has added 1957 cases to take its tally to 2563544.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1546 to 1970008.

Uttar Pradesh has added 24 cases to take its tally to 1708500.

Delhi has added 51 cases to take its tally to 1436401.