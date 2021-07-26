DATA STORY: India reports 39,361 new cases, 416 deaths; active cases rise

India on Monday reported a net addition of 2,977 in active cases to take its count to 411,189. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.96 per cent (one in 33). The country is seventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 39,361 cases to take its total caseload to 31,411,262 from 31371901 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 416 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 420,967, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,899,874 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 435,196,001. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,579,106 – or 97.35 per cent of total caseload – with 35,968 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 267,033 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.96% of all active cases globally (one in every 33 active cases), and 10.08% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 435,196,001 vaccine doses. That is 1385.47 per cent of its total caseload, and 31.21 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (49266436), Maharashtra (46014026), Gujarat (35593105), Rajasthan (35138843), and West Bengal (31884434).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (593512), Delhi (572835), Gujarat (557253), Uttarakhand (542663), and J&K (479062).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net addition of 2,977, compared to net reduction of 765 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2153), Mizoram (1971), Maharashtra (1508), Manipur (330), and Meghalaya (299).

With 35,968 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.35%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.1%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 36,384 — 416 deaths and 35,968 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.14%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 552.8 days, and for deaths at 701.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (17466), Maharashtra (6843), Mizoram (2307), Andhra Pradesh (2252), and Odisha (1833).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.21%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,154,444 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 457,444,011. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (16.54%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.69%), Maharashtra (13.37%), Sikkim (12.97%), and Kerala (12.5%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Mizoram (49.95%), Sikkim (16.08%), Manipur (14.5%), Kerala (12.3%), and Meghalaya (10.96%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1242699), J&K (835700), Kerala (733339), Karnataka (560245), and Uttarakhand (545685).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6245057), Kerala (3271530), Karnataka (2894557), Tamil Nadu (2548497), and Andhra Pradesh (1954765).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6843 new cases to take its tally to 6264922.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 17466 cases to take its tally to 3271530.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1001 cases to take its tally to 2894557.

Tamil Nadu has added 1808 cases to take its tally to 2548497.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2252 to 1954765.

Uttar Pradesh has added 3 cases to take its tally to 1708155.

Delhi has added 66 cases to take its tally to 1435910.