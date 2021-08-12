DATA STORY: India reports 41,195 new cases; active cases rise again

India on Thursday reported a net addition of 1,636 in active cases to take its count to 387,987. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.32 per cent (one in 43). The country is eleventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 41,195 cases to take its total caseload to 32,077,706 from 32,036,511 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 490 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 429,669, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,419,627 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 523,671,019. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,260,050 – or 97.45 per cent of total caseload – with 39,069 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the eleventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 265,592 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.32% of all active cases globally (one in every 43 active cases), and 9.91% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 523,671,019 vaccine doses. That is 1632.5 per cent of its total caseload, and 37.54 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (60376993), Maharashtra (52443167), Gujarat (41936088), Rajasthan (40738283), and Madhya Pradesh (38856683).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (701346), Uttarakhand (662841), Gujarat (656560), Delhi (648725), and J&K (557439).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net addition of 1,636, compared to net reduction of 2,157 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (3973), Himachal Pradesh (238), Karnataka (175), Odisha (144), and Meghalaya (69).

With 39,069 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.45%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 39,559 — 490 deaths and 39,069 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.23%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 539.4 days, and for deaths at 607.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (23500), Maharashtra (5560), Tamil Nadu (1964), Andhra Pradesh (1869), and Karnataka (1826).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.61%).

India on Wednesday conducted 21,24,953 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 487,370,196. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (15.54%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.71%), Sikkim (12.82%), Maharashtra (12.69%), and Kerala (12.44%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Kerala (15.91%), Manipur (12.37%), Mizoram (11.16%), Sikkim (10.62%), and Meghalaya (7%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1303758), J&K (908698), Kerala (807833), Karnataka (596066), and Telangana (586316).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6369002), Kerala (3610193), Karnataka (2922875), Tamil Nadu (2581094), and Andhra Pradesh (1987051).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 5560 new cases to take its tally to 6369002.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 23500 cases to take its tally to 3610193.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1826 cases to take its tally to 2922875.

Tamil Nadu has added 1964 cases to take its tally to 2581094.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1869 to 1987051.

Uttar Pradesh has added 24 cases to take its tally to 1708836.

Delhi has added 37 cases to take its tally to 1436889.