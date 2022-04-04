Data story: India reports 913 new cases; death toll rises to 521,358

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 416 in active cases to take its count to 12,597. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.02 per cent (one in 5,000). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 913 cases to take its total caseload to 43,029,044 from 43,028,131 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 13 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 521,358, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 284,073 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,847,083,279. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,495,089 — or 98.76 per cent of total caseload — with 1,316 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 8,321 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 5,000 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,847,083,279 vaccine doses. That is 4292.64 per cent of its total caseload, and 131.68 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 59 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 416, compared with 432 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Haryana (15), Manipur (10), Himachal Pradesh (6), Uttar Pradesh (6), and Chandigarh (1).

With 1,316 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,329 — 13 deaths and 1,316 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.98%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 32667.2 days, and for deaths at 27797.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (310), Maharashtra (117), Delhi (85), Haryana (54), and Karnataka (50).

India on Sunday conducted 314,823 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 791,079,706. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7874394), Kerala (6533742), Karnataka (3945660), Tamil Nadu (3452910), and Andhra Pradesh (2319577).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 117 new cases to take its tally to 7874394.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 310 cases to take its tally to 6533742.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 50 cases to take its tally to 3945660.

Tamil Nadu has added 23 cases to take its tally to 3452910.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 11 to 2319577.

Uttar Pradesh has added 45 cases to take its tally to 2070866.

West Bengal has added 36 cases to take its tally to 2017495.

Delhi has added 85 cases to take its tally to 1865300.