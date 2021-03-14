DATA STORY: India reports biggest single-day surge in active Covid cases since Sep 17

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 8,522, the most in a day since September 17, to take its count of active cases to 210,544. That is 79.31 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.01 per cent (one in 99). The country is 11th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 25,320 cases, the most in a day since December 20, to take its total caseload to 11,359,048. And, with 161 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 158,607, or 1.40 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,519,952 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Saturday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 29,738,409. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,989,897 – or 96.75 per cent of total caseload – with 16,637 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.