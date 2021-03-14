DATA STORY: India reports biggest single-day surge in active Covid cases since Sep 17

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 8,522, the most in a day since September 17, to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 210,544. That is 79.31 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 1.01 per cent (one in 99). The country is 11th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 25,320 cases, the most in a day since December 20, to take its total caseload to 11,359,048. And, with 161 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 158,607, or 1.40 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,519,952 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Saturday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 29,738,409. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,989,897 – or 96.75 per cent of total caseload – with 16,637 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
With a daily increase of 25,320 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 11,333,728 on Saturday to 11,359,048 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 158,607, with 161 fatalities in a day. Now the eleventh-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 148,249 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.01% of all active cases globally (one in every 99 active cases), and 5.96% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 29,738,409 people. That is 261.80 per cent of its total caseload, and 2.1403 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 68 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 8,522 on Sunday, the most in a day since September 17, compared with 4,785 on Saturday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (8047), Punjab (464), Gujarat (194), Chhattisgarh (193), and Tamil Nadu (179).
With 16,637 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.75%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.40%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.08%), Maharashtra (2.30%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 16,798 — 161 deaths and 16,637 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.96%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 310.6 days, and for deaths at 682.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (15602), Kerala (2035), Punjab (1510), Karnataka (921), and Gujarat (775).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (91.35%), Maharashtra (92.49%), Kerala (96.73%), Madhya Pradesh (96.87%), and Gujarat (96.89%).
India on Friday conducted 864,368 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 226,703,641. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.9%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.27%), Goa (10.92%), Nagaland (9.16%), Ladakh (8.95%), and Kerala (8.94%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (15.93%), Chandigarh (7.52%), Goa (6.22%), Punjab (4.49%), and Madhya Pradesh (4.21%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (667602), J&K (419185), Kerala (348488), Karnataka (299667), and Andhra Pradesh (277457).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2297793), Kerala (1089478), Karnataka (959338), Andhra Pradesh (891563), and Tamil Nadu (858967).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 15,602 new cases to take its tally to 2297793. The state has added 118,608 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2035 cases to take its tally to 1089478.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 921 cases to take its tally to 959338.
Andhra Pradesh has added 132 cases to take its tally to 891563.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 695 to 858967.
Delhi has added 419 cases to take its tally to 643289.
Uttar Pradesh has added 154 cases to take its tally to 605112.
