DATA STORY: India reports fewest Covid-19 deaths in a day since July 7

Continuing with its trend of daily reductions in active coronavirus case count, India on Sunday reported a net decline of 12191 to bring its number of active cases down to 570,458, the lowest since August 2 and 44 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. The 470 Covid-19 fatalities recorded across the country on Saturday, the fewest in a day since July 7, took the death toll to 122,111.
With 58684 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7491513, or 91.54 per cent of all confirmed cases so far. Overall, the total number of confirmed cororonavirus cases in India now stands at 8,184,082, including 46,963 reported on Sunday.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 319,271 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (November 1, 2020):
With a daily increase of 46,963 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,137,119 on Saturday to 8,184,082 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 122,111, with 470 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 319,271 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 4.87% of all active cases globally (one in every 21 active cases), and 10.17% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 19 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 12191, compared with 11737 on Saturday. The total now stands at 570458, the lowest active case tally since August 2. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Kerala (626), Delhi (356), Haryana (340), Uttarakhand (249), and Punjab (156).
With 58684 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 91.54%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.49%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.14%), Maharashtra (2.62%), and Gujarat (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 59,154 — 470 deaths and 58684 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.80%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 120.4 days, and for deaths at 179.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7983), Maharashtra (5548), Delhi (5062), West Bengal (3993), and Karnataka (3014).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (78.58%), Chhattisgarh (87.08%), Puducherry (87.75%), West Bengal (88.30%), and Delhi (89.86%).
India on Saturday conducted 1,091,239 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 109,887,303. The test positivity rate recorded on Saturday was 4.3%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.72%), Goa (14.52%), Chandigarh (13.47%), Puducherry (11.23%), and Karnataka (10.42%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (18.48%), Kerala (13.31%), Rajasthan (12.37%), Goa (11.96%), and Delhi (11.42%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (236232), J&K (174502), Andhra Pradesh (153749), Assam (135825), and Kerala (132243).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1678406), Karnataka (823412), Andhra Pradesh (823348), Tamil Nadu (724522), and Uttar Pradesh (481863).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,548 cases. The state has added 60748 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, now the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 19,322 cases in the past seven days. On Sunday it added 2783 cases.
Kerala has added 7983 cases to take its tally to 433105.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,511 to 724522.
Karnataka has reported 3014 cases to take its tally to 823412 and become the second-most-affected state of India, overtaking Andhra Pradesh by total cases.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1781 cases to take its tally to 481863.
Delhi has added 5,062 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its tally to 386706.
