DATA STORY: India reports fewest Covid-19 deaths in a day since July 7

Continuing with its trend of daily reductions in active case count, India on Sunday reported a net decline of 12191 to bring its number of active cases down to 570,458, the lowest since August 2 and 44 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. The 470 Covid-19 fatalities recorded across the country on Saturday, the fewest in a day since July 7, took the to 122,111.

With 58684 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7491513, or 91.54 per cent of all confirmed cases so far. Overall, the total number of confirmed cororonavirus cases in India now stands at 8,184,082, including 46,963 reported on Sunday.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 319,271 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (November 1, 2020):

